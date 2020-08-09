Leonardo DiCaprio & Matt Damon's 'The Departed' Paid Homage To Scarface And More Trivia

Leonardo DiCaprio featured in the 2006 Martin Scorsese movie titled The Departed. The film also had an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg, with Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin. The crime film is based in Boston and is based on the Irish mob and their interaction and hideout story with the Massachusetts State Police. The movie was commercially as well as critically successful where it won several awards including 4 Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing as well. Read to see more trivia of the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer.
At around 1 hour 17 minutes into The Departed, one can see Frank Costello attending the Gaetano Donizetti opera Lucia di Lammermoor. The music that is played in the opera at that time is the same which Paul Muni's character from Scarface would whistle whenever he killed someone. Scarface was released in 1932 and is considered to be one of Martin Scorsese's best movies of all times. It is also said that Scorcese would put an X sign in the frame where anyone was killed on the screen as a tribute to Brian De Palma.
