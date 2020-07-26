Leonardo DiCaprio Prepped For His Role In 'The Aviator' In The Most Amusing Way

Leonardo DiCaprio is counted amongst the most bankable Hollywood stars ever. His strong screen presence, brilliant acting skills and the ability to connect the audience make him a popular face in the Entertainment Industry. Some of his most remarkable performances in movies include The Revenant, Titanic, Inception, Wolf of Wall Street Shutter Island, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood amid others.

However, it was his 2004 movie The Aviator for which Leo worked exceptionally hard to prepare for his role as Howard Huges. Aviator was a blockbuster biopic movie. Take a look and read some riveting details about how the Titanic actor effortlessly transformed into Huges on the silver screen.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Titanic's' Memorable OSTs That Are A Must-listen; See Full List

This Is How Leonardo DiCaprio Prepared For His Role In The Aviator

Dicaprio is an Academy Award-winning actor who has time and again proved his acting mettle with his unique movie choices. And, The Aviator was one such film which did wonders for his professional career as well. For The Aviator, Leonardo had to play the real-life character of Howard Huges, the much-celebrated late filmmaker, pilot, and entrepreneur. As the film is based on the life of Howard, in order to prepare for his role, the Inception actor invested quite some time with an actual O.C.D patient.

Also Read:The Famous Maltese Falcon Statue Seen In 'OUATIH' Actually Owned By Leonardo DiCaprio

His name was Edward, who not only taught him about the characteristic traits of people suffering from the disorder but, also their mannerisms and distinct aspects of this disease. From the O.C.D patient Edward, Leonardo DiCaprio also learnt about the very tendency of time and again repeating a sentence, if one is suffering from O.C.D. Leonardo DiCaprio did such preparation because there was an important scene in the film in which he had to repeatedly say the same dialogues as Howard Huges over and over again. As Huges in real life was an O.C.D patient.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Titled THIS Initially

The scene in The Aviator was the one in which Howard continuously asks for the "blueprints for the Hercules". Apart from Edward, Leonardo also spent time with actor Jane Rusell who starred in a film made by Huges in the earlier times. By seeing Leo's vehement passion for his craft, Jane was highly impressed. She told The Aviator actor that the real Howard Huges was a very stubborn man but did not like to talk too much.

Also Read: Leonardo Di Caprio's Favourite Movies As A Child Were These Classics

When The Aviator released, the audience and critics were bowled over with Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in it. So much so that he also got an Oscar nomination for playing Howard Huges on screen. The Aviator film got a whopping 11 Academy Award nominations. It was directed by Martin Scorsese whereas Cate Blanchett played the female lead in it. On the work front, Leo was last seen in the blockbuster film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Brad Pitt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.