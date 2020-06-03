Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick And The Dead': Memorable Lines From The Film

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest and most influential Hollywood actors. His dedication and talent can be seen in his movies. The actor began his career by featuring in various TV commercials in the late 1980s. Since then, DiCaprio has appeared in several versatile roles. From essaying a challenging role in The Revenant to playing the role of a carefree lover in Titanic, he has won many hearts. In his career span of four decades, the star has delivered many memorable movies. The Quick and The Dead is one such film which his fans remember till date for Leonardo DiCaprio's amazing acting skills. Keep reading to know memorable lines from the 1995 film The Quick and The Dead.

ALSO READ: When Brad Pitt Opened Up About Working With Leonardo DiCaprio On 'OUATIH'

Memorable lines from Leonardo DiCaprio's The Quick and The Dead

John Herod : I was married to a beautiful woman. She was unfaithful. Ellen : Where is she now? John Herod : I told you, she was unfaithful.

John Herod : Like I always say - put a fox in the henhouse and you'll have chicken for dinner every time.

John Herod : I could give you more money than you could ever spend. Ellen : I wouldn't feel like I'd earned it. John Herod : [Knowingly] Oh yes, you would.

You see, it's a gun fight. We both have guns. We aim, we fire, you die.

I'm so damned fast I can wake up at the crack of dawn, rob two banks, a train and a stage coach, shoot the tail feathers off a duck's ass at 300 feet, and still be back in bed before you wake up next to me.

ALSO READ: When Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Bonded Over Pottery At Brad's LA Home

I'm gonna kill you if I have to ride all the way to hell to do it.

John Herod : The rules say you have to accept every challenge. You got a problem with that, scuttle your b**t out of town.

John Herod : You're not fast enough for me! Ellen : Today I am.

Kid: I'm worth $3,000 in four states. Seventy-five offences and no convictions. My name's Fee but, uh... everyone calls me the Kid.

Ellen: Congratulations.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio's List Of Awards Over Past Years For 'The Revenant', 'Titanic' & More

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio And Blake Lively's Relationship Before Ryan Came Into The Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.