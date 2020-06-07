Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Iconic Dialogues From 'Marvin's Room'

It is not a lesser-known fact that Leonardo DiCaprio has been a part of numerous films as a child artist as well. The stellar actor has been in the movie business from literally his childhood days. From playing a kid, teen rebel, to a mature man on screen, Leonardo DiCaprio has done it all. In 1996 he featured in an emotional family drama titled Marvin's Room.

Even though Leonardo shared screen space with legends like Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Robert De Niro, he managed to hold his ground strong in the blockbuster film. Leonardo DiCaprio essayed the role of a troubled teenager, who puts his mother's house on fire and is sent to a mental asylum for the same.

But in a turn of events, his mother takes him to his aunt Bessie's house, who Leo aka Hank had no idea existed to help her with her bone marrow transplants. Slowly relationships change from sour to sweet and Hank realises the importance of family in his life. Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in Marvin's Room was an unforgettable one. Talking about Marvin's Room let's take a look at some of Leonardo's Memorable lines from the movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio's memorable dialogues from Marvin's Room

“Most of the time I just keep to myself. I think like what it would be like to be... someone else.”

As mentioned above Leonardo's character in Marvin's Room is that of a problematic teenager, who sees no good in anything. He is not very gregarious with his mother. There comes a time in the Jerry Zaks movie Marvin's Room, when Hank is tired of the way his life is shaping up. Nor he is happy about his company, or the things he goes through. That's when he says these lines, that he wishes he wasn't Hank and be someone else.

Yeah we should do it again in like another 17 years.

When Bessie sees his young and dapper nephew Hank for the first time in 17 years, she expresses her gratitude to him by telling him how glad she is to meet him after a span of 17 years. That's when Leonardo DiCaprio tells her in a funny way that they should plan their meeting after 17 years again. This is one of the most hysterically funny scenes in Marvin's Room featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Diane Keaton.

I didn't even knew I had an Aunt Bessie.

This scene between Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep and her onscreen son Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the major highlights of Marvin's Room. As for the first time Leonardo DiCaprio gets to know that he has an aunt called Bessie. The two have a little bit of banter in this scene, but later they Hank apologises his mother burning her house. The story of Marvin's Room takes a twist from here, as mother and son go on a road trip to see her.

