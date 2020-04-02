Leonardo DiCaprio's Struggles While Filming ‘The Revenant’

Leonardo DiCaprio is considered to be one of the most acclaimed American actors and his performance in the 2015 film, The Revenant only increased his popularity. The Revenant made huge news back then, thanks to the film's unique setting and DiCaprio's performance. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies that remain widely popular include Titanic, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, etc. With all that said now, read on to know more about Leonardo DiCaprio and the struggles he had to go through while filming The Revenant:

What Leonardo DiCaprio endured while filming ‘The Revenant’

The Revenant focuses on the life of Hugh Glass who suffers and gets many bruises by a bear attack and is left alone by his hunting crew. He later seeks his revenge and conquers many obstacles on his way. Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed the character of Hugh Glass and while shooting for this film, had to endure quite a few torture-filled moments.

For a year and a half, DiCaprio had to keep up his dishevelled beard. One may think of it as an easy task but not only did the beard appear gross but came with challenges of its own. DiCaprio even spoke of it and called it his 'spouse' and also opened up about his difficult times while trying to get rid of the same. Leonardo even had to take long trips to unknown places for small shoots as he refused to use any help from the soundstage or greenscreen.

Leonardo, along with the cast took a trip two hours away and stayed in a hotel for days while shooting for a scene. The director wished to work with natural light and with minimum time, it was extremely difficult to re-shoot scenes. Days would go wasted under the freezing cold and the shooting process would get harder than one could imagine.

Domhnall Gleeson, Leonardo's co-star, spoke of the sun hitting the needed spot for just 20 minutes a day making the shooting process much harder. Leonardo even had to be up before sunrise every day and had to put on a lot of makeup. The actor in total wore 47 prosthetics throughout the entire shoot.

