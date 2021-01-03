Lesser Know Facts About Will Smith That Fans Should Know; Read Will Smith's Trivia

Will Smith has been called ‘The most powerful actor in Hollywood’ by Newsweek. He has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards and has won four Grammy Awards. He has been nominated for an average of about 200 awards. Did you know that Will Smith is the first hip-hop artist to be nominated for an Academy Award? Read ahead to find more about some lesser-known facts about Will Smith.

According to IMDb, Will is the first hip-hop artist to be nominated for an Academy Award. He was nominated for the same in 2002 in the category of Best Actor. This nomination was for his role of Muhammad Ali in the film Ali that released in 2001.

Will Smith's trivia -

Will received the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance, for the song Parents Just Don't Understand in 1989 along with his partner DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Will also won a Grammy Award for the song Summertime during his rap career. The song had released in 1991.

He is known as rap artist ‘The Fresh Prince.’

Will holds the record for most ‘Kids Choice Awards’ with six wins.

He has appeared in two films starting with the letter "I", I Robot in 2004 and I Am Legend in 2007.

He was the first guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014.

He received a ‘Tony Award’ nomination in 2010 for Best Musical as part of the producing team of the film Fela!.

He is often addressed as ‘Mr. July’ by the media as most of his summer blockbusters open in July.

More about Will Smith –

He achieved modest fame as a rapper and his popularity increased dramatically when he began starring in the NBC television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show ran for six seasons. After the series ended, Smith transitioned from television to films. He is the only actor to have starred in eight consecutive films that were a blockbuster hit. For his performance as a stockbroker Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith again received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in 2007.

Will Smith's trivia source - IMDb

