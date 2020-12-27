Lijo Jose Pellissery's Amen Has THIS Unknown Trivia That Fans Should Know

Amen is a 2013 Malayalam language film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The plot of the film revolves around Solomon, a saxophonist, and Shoshanna, a rich girl, who fall in love with each other. However, as her parents are against their relationship, he struggles to overcome all the obstacles, so that he can marry her. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Mani, and Swathi Reddy in pivotal roles, the film went on to become a blockbuster. Read on to know about some unknown facts according to IMDb which fans may have not known before.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'City Of God' Used Hyperlink Cinema Like Satyajit Ray's THIS Movie

Amen movie trivia

The director of the film, Lijo Jose Pellissery filmed every song in the film as a single shot except the song Solomanum Shoshanayum.

The scriptwriter of the film, PS Rafeeque, also wrote Lijo's debut feature film Nayakan in 2010.

Indrajith Sukumaran, who plays the role of Father Vincent Vattolli, the pastor of a church, has worked with Lijo Jose Pellissery in his first three films, Amen being his third directorial.

The film won two Kerala state film awards and one Kerala Film Critics Association Award.

Also Read | If You Loved Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu', Here Are Similar Movies You Will Love

Lijo Jose Pellissery's movies

The Malayalam film director is known for his unconventional approach in directing, his films are characterized by nonlinear storylines, extended scenes of dialogue and very long takes. He has helmed eight films till date, his most popular being the 2019 film, Jallikkatu as it went on to become India's official entry to the Oscars. Pellissery made his debut in 2010 with the crime film Nayakan and followed it up with the crime-drama City of God, both of which were critically acclaimed. His fifth directorial, Angamaly Diaries had over 90 actors out of which 86 were debutants.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' Gets Into Oscars; Movies By Him That You Should Watch

He is a recipient of the Best Director Award at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards for Ee.Ma.Yau and Best Director Award at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards for Jallikattu. Jallikattu revolves around one of the famous South Indian tradition of the same name. The premise of the film depicts the life of a bull which escapes from a slaughterhouse in a remote village. The entire neighbourhood assembles to hunt down the berserker bull leading to a series of ecstatic violence. Lijo Jose has also acted in nine films as supporting characters and has even appeared in his first film, Nayakan.

Also Read | Here's Lijo Jose Pellissery's Journey As 'Jallikattu' Is India's Official Entry For Oscars

Image Credits: focus_to_life Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.