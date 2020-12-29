Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay's 'Sachein' Was Bipasha Basu's Tamil Film Debut?

Thalapathy Vijay's Sachein released on April 14, 2005. The feature presentation, which was directed by John Mahendran, earned the title of a blockbuster during its theatrical run. Thalapathy Vijay's 2005 romantic comedy was a first for the director, who had presumably learned the ropes of film direction from his own father, eminent director Mahendra. But, this article is about a lesser-known piece of Sachein movie trivia.

Sachein movie trivia

As per IMDb, Sachein, one of the many Thalapathy Vijay's movies that belong to the romantic comedy genre, also happens to be Bipasha Basu's debut Tamil film. In Sachein, Basu was seen playing one of the main protagonists' supposed love interest, Manju. Manju, as the film progresses, would find herself embroiled in a series of conflicts that make up the bulk of the presentation. Bipasha Basu's Tamil movie also features Genelia Deshmukh, who was seen in a character that bore a certain degree of resemblance to that of Bipasha's.

In an article on Rediff.com, director John Mahendran was quoted saying that Basu's character and her performance were central and pivotal to the story. Additionally, as one has come to expect from Thalapathy Vijay's movies, the film does have a handful of intricately choreographed action sequences, although the article in Rediff has challenged their need and significance to the main plotline of the feature.

Other Non-Bollywood films starring Bipasha Basu

Apart from Bipasha Basu's Tamil movie, the actor had also been a part of Mahesh Babu's Takkari Donga, which released three years prior to Sachein. Additionally, she has even done a Hollywood project, which happens to be 2015's The Lovers. The final addition to the list of Bipasha Basu's films outside Bollywood is Shob Charitro Kalponik, a Bengali film that is directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

As far as Bipasha Basu's slate of most recent films is concerned, the actor was last seen essaying two characters in the 2015 horror film, Alone. The actor has been married to Karan Singh Grover since 2016. Details regarding her future projects, if any, have not been released by the actor as of yet.

