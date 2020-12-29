Did You Know Dhanush Starrer 'Thodari' Was First Indian Film Shot Entirely On Train?

Did you know Dhanush's Thodari is a Tamil-language actioner that was written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. Along with Dhanush, the film also starred Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles. However, did you know that Thodari was the first Indian film to be shot entirely on the train? Read ahead to know more about Thodari movie trivia.

'Thodari' movie trivia

According to Movie Buff, the actioner was the first Indian film to be shot entirely on a train. The storyline of Thodari was inspired by real-life experiences, lessons and conversations that took place on the train journey 25 years ago. Dhanush essayed the role of a pantry worker in the film while Keerthy portrayed his lady love. According to the report, Dhanush's train stunts scared the entire crew of the film. Stunt choreographer Silva stated that they had requested Dhanush to let a dupe perform the action sequence on the moving train. However, the actor was determined to give it a try. This left the crew worried. The report also stated that along with Dhanush, Keerthy performed some risky stunts on the moving train too.

As per the reports, the director of the film Prabhu Solomon stated that no one could portray the lead role but Dhanush. He also stated that such a big-budget film needs a big hero and Dhanush was perfect to conceive the character well. He also revealed that the script demanded an indigenous face and an actor who could imbibe unrelenting acting skills. On the other hand, the film's soundtrack was composed by D.Imman and garnered several positive reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Dhanush is known for his predominant works in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai that was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. Later, Dhanush rose to prominence because of his performances and garnered several accolades for the same. Dhanush's movies also include Maryan, Naiyaandi, Shamitabh, Vai Raja Vai, Thanga Magan, Pa Paandi, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and Enai Noki Paayum Thota. In the year 2011, Dhanush won the National Award for the Best Actor for the film Aadukalam.

