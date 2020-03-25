Liam Hemsworth's Best Scenes From 'The Hunger Games' Film Series

Liam Hemsworth has been making the headlines for several reasons. He has starred in several films that include Isn't It Romantic, The Last Song, The Dressmaker, and The Hunger Games. He is also the brother of another Hollywood actor, who is widely known for his portrayal of Thor in the MCU -- Chris Hemsworth. Liam received much fame for his character of Gale Hawthorne, in The Hunger Games film series. This film franchise has sprung from The Hunger Games books and has a huge fan base. Read on to know more about the best Liam Hemsworth scenes from The Hunger Games.

Liam Hemsworth's best scenes from The Hunger Games franchise:

In one of the scenes from The Hunger Games film franchise, the military is coming for Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. The forces are keen on destroying anyone that comes their way. Liam Hemsworth's character talks to Everdeen about the same and she is keen to leave. But Hawthorne shows a display of bravery and strength when he says that he will stay back with the families that cannot make it out of the district.

In one scene, Katniss is talking to her sister as she is about to leave. The militants take Pim away and this is when Gale arrives. He supports her and tells her that things will be alright and that she will survive. This is a strong moment for both the characters as all hell is about to break loose in their lives, and they are aware of it, making it worse for them. But knowledge is a curse and for Gale, it is a blessing as he believes that Katniss will make it through. Hemsworth has really portrayed the character in the most realistic way possible, according to the fans and critics.

In one of the scenes from The Hunger Games franchise, when times were still good and happy, Katniss is seen hunting for food with Gale. At the moment, which will not last much longer, the two are truly happy despite the cruel world they are in. They talk about life and how it is for them on a personal level. It is considered one of the deepest conversations in the film series.

