When Ranbir Kapoor Was Seen Teaching Amitabh Bachchan How To Use New Technology

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have been working together on a project which has finally got a released date. During the shoot of the same project, Ranbir Kapoor was seen teaching Big B how to use advance technology and Bachchan took to his official social media handle and posted photos of the same to express his gratitude. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

The time when Ranbir Kapoor was seen teaching Big B how to use advance technology

On February 29, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to post several photos from his Brahmāstra shoot. In the photos, fans of the veteran actor can see that he is opening a box of wireless earplugs. Kapoor then takes away Bachchan’s old wire headsets and teaches him about how to use the wireless model.

In the caption of this photo post, Amitabh Bachchan stated that RK taught him how to use them and also set them up for him. Bachchan was happy to get rid of the wired ones and expressed his dislike towards this old piece of technology. Big B was seen sporting his all grey look with an olive green jacket, while Kapoor has donned a sweater-like maroon shirt. Here is the post:

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor is not on Twitter but he has an official fan club named Ranbir Kapoor Universe. This handle shares Ranbir Kapoor's updates. Here is the tweet shared by the Ranbir Kapoor fan club.

[More Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan on sets of #Brahmāstra . pic.twitter.com/SPRoZhb879 — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 29, 2020

