Liam Hemsworth's 'fun Lil Film' Directed By Clark Duke; See Brand New Poster Of The Film

Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram to share the still poster of his next film Arkansas. The poster also included names of the people in pivotal roles. Clarke Duke has directed as well as acted in the film and the release date is May 1, 2020. Liam Hemsworth will be seen in a film after Killerman that was released in 2019. He will be essaying the role of Kyle in Arkansas.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Pranks On Miley Cyrus In The Past That Left Netizens In Splits; Watch

In the poster that was shared by Liam Hemsworth, there were names of the several actors participating in the creation of the thriller drama. Apart from Clarke Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn and Chandler Duke will also be seen.

The poster is graphically vibrant with bright red and white aesthetics. There is a small portion in the poster which displays two men digging up the ground. Liam Hemsworth is in the lead role in the film. His character will be dealing with drug lords and the mafia.

Furthermore, Clarke Duke will be in a role which will be in a close alliance to Liam’s character in the film. Arkansas tells the story of men involved in the low-level distribution of illegal substances. The film is based on a best selling book with the same name.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth Says He's 'unbothered And Does Not Think About' Miley-Cody Romance

Reportedly Arkansas will be out in theatres on May 1, 2020, in select locations. It will also be available on paid OTT platforms like Amazon, Apple and On Demand.

The Hunger Games actor seemed ecstatic about the film. He wrote an emotional comment, “Fun lil film I did called Arkansas out May 1st. Directed by my good friend” and tagged Clarke Duke as well. Clark Duke replied, “It was a rare pleasure and I cannot wait for everyone to see how great you are in it.”

Liam Hemsworth movie poster with Clarke Duke

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan Is Liam Hemsworth's Not-so-secret Admirer; Read Full Story

Also Read | Here Are The Posts That Prove Liam Hemsworth's Love For Adventure, Check Them Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.