Liam Hemsworth-Miley Cyrus' Long Battle Before Divorce; Know Details

Early in August 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s breakup news caught many by surprise. Since then, there are a series of reports that the two have finalised their divorce in the early weeks of January 2020. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s decade long, on and off romance has come to an end and fans wonder why the two accomplished Hollywood actor/singer decided to separate.

A long battle before separation

For the unversed, the relationship never had a constant flow. According to multiple reports, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were never together for a long amount of time, there were breaks in their relationship and even after marriage. The distance did not do them well. The marriage also lasted for merely a year and things ended long before both parties could talk about it.

According to Miley Cyrus’ representative, the two individuals met as teenagers and grew into adults. However, they were not their teen personalities. Many reports suggested that the two were at a point where they could not recognise each other. Moreover, their habits and schedules had major conflicts. The decision to separate came after they felt the need to develop and focus their own self and career.

Miley Cyrus’ struggle with her sexuality also played a part in their separation as suggested by many media reports. Soon after the separation news, Miley Cyrus was seen cosying up with Kaitlynn Carter on a luxe vacation Italy. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn might have separated, however, the news created tumultuous waves amidst fans.

Despite the separation, the blame game never stopped, Miley Cyrus was accused of being a cheater by Liam Hemsworth’s end, according to news wires. On the other hand, Liam was accused of using drugs and inconsistently partying and not saving their marriage. However, both parties deny all the allegations. Despite all the allegations, a news publication reported that Miley and Liam Hemsworth are both having it difficult as the two grew up together.

