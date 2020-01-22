Liam Hemsworth 'will Always Love Miley Cyrus' Reveals An Insider: Reports

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reportedly shocked many fans when they announced the end of their marriage just eight months after they tied the knot. Now, the two have spent over five months since their separation and reports are suggesting that Liam Hemsworth is truly happier now. A source close to the former couple has revealed some details about them to a leading news daily in the USA, revealing that the two miss each other a lot and Liam will always love Miley.

Liam Hemsworth will always love Miley Cyrus

The source has revealed furthermore that they split because Liam Hemsworth realised as he grew up that they weren't sharing a traditional relationship or marriage which put him in distress. It wasn't working for Miley Cyrus either, according to the source. The two wished to live their lives on different terms, the feelings stood mutual not only between the couple but also their respective families.

As per reports, Liam Hemsworth's family helped him take the step in divorce and has received constant support from them. Liam's family is reportedly very traditional, having associated with the traditional workforce in Australia. Whereas, Miley was born right into a famous family with her father Billy Ray Cyrus being one of the most renowned music artists of all time.

It is lesser-known that the couple got married back in 2018 following their old house being lost in the Woolsey Fire. The source revealed that the fires brought Liam Hemsworth and Milley Cyrus closer together as when they lost everything, they leaned on to one another. According to the source, both Miley and Liam wished to ensure that they'd always be together following the fire but their marriage reportedly ended on a sour note.

