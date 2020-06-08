Liam Hemsworth's Movies That Prove That He Is More Than Just An 'action Star'

Liam Hemsworth followed suit of his brother Chris Hemsworth for working in action films and was a part of some super hit films like the Hunger Games franchise and Expendables 2 in the genre. However, the younger Hemsworth seems keen on exploring other movie genres as well. Here is a round-up of all his films which prove that Liam is more than just an action star.

Liam Hemsworth’s non-action films

The Last Song

Helmed by Julie Anne Robinson, The Last Song starred Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in the lead roles. The film was adapted from a novel written by Nicholas Sparks with the same name. The film follows the life of a troubled father-daughter relationship and how the two begin to explore a common thread, their passion for music. Liam Hemsworth played the role of Miley Cyrus’s love interest in the film.

Also Read: Fan Theory Predicts Chris Hemsworth's Exit From MCU & An Epic Storyline For 'Avengers 5'

Isn’t it Romantic

Isn’t It Romantic is a romantic comedy film starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in the lead roles. The film is about a girl who tries hard to get noticed at work, for her talent. However, things go from bad to worse when she gets knocked out and wakes up in an alternate world. Liam Hemsworth played the role of a rich banker in the film.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Wants Her Followers To 'hear More From Black Voices' Through Her Instagram

The Dressmaker

The Dressmaker is the story of a girl who has been accused of murder. Years later, she returns to seek revenge from the villagers who did wrong to her. The Dressmaker stars Kate Winslet in the lead roles. Liam Hemsworth played the role of Teddy McSwiney in the film.

Love and Honour

Love and Honour is a romantic drama film helmed by Danny Mooney. The film is based on the true story of a soldier and is set during the Vietnam War. The film stars Liam Hemsworth, Austin Stowell and Aimee Teegarden in the lead roles. The film is about two soldiers who take a secret trip to the US and learn about love and commitment.

Also Read: Michael B Jordan Calls On Hollywood To Commit To Black Hiring

Cut Bank

Cut Bank is a thriller film directed by Matt Shakman. Cut Bank stars Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, John Malkovich, Teresa Palmer, and Michael Stuhlbarg in the lead roles. Liam Hemsworth played the lead role in the film who witnesses a murder and tries to get rich by leveraging the crime.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Prefers These Sports To Unwind Himself: See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.