Fan Theory Predicts Chris Hemsworth's Exit From MCU & An Epic Storyline For 'Avengers 5'

Most of the old heroes from the first three phases of the MCU have moved on from the project. Tony Stark's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America have already made their final appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and they will no longer be seen in the MCU. Fans are now speculating that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will be the next hero to exit the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has already relinquished his mantle as the King of Asgard to Valkyrie. Fans now believe that he will also give up the title of protector of Asgard to Jane Foster, who will be the female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. This means that Thor: Love and Thunder might be Chris Hemsworth's last film as the God of Thunder. Moreover, some fans believe that Thor 4 and Avengers 5 will follow the story of the Secret Wars storyline from Marvel Comics.

Fan theory claims that Jane Foster will be the new Thor in Avengers 5, which will follow the Secret Wars storyline

Chris Hemsworth only has one more confirmed MCU appearance and that is in the next Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. According to an MCU theory, Avengers 5 will feature an all-new cast of heroes. This means that Chris Hemsworth Thor may exit the MCU after Thor 4.

The theory suggests that Marvel Phase 4 could borrow from the Secret Wars storyline from Marvel comics. Interestingly, Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo mentioned that they wanted to adapt the storyline in the future. In Secret Wars, Thor is unable to lift his hammer, Mjolnir, as he is deemed unworthy. However, Thor's hammer finds a new master in Jane Foster, who gets the powers of a god of thunder after lifting Mjolnir.

The Secret Wars storyline also features Jane Foster as the female Thor, who helps the Avengers save the universe in the Marvel comics. According to the theory, Jane Foster's Thor will be the protagonist of the Secret Wars saga in the MCU after Chris Hemsworth's Thor exits the franchise. The theory also claims that Avengers 5 will be titled Avengers: Secret Wars.

More about Thor 4 and Chris Hemsworth's future in the MCU

Natalie Portman, who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor films, was introduced as the female Thor at San Diego Comic-Con. She even wielded Thor's iconic hammer, Mjolnir. Thor 4, titled Thor: Love and Thunder, will be directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi. As of now, Chris Hemsworth's Thor is only set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, he might play a supporting role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

