Selena Gomez Wants Her Followers To 'hear More From Black Voices' Through Her Instagram

Singer-cum-actor Selena Gomez is one of the most followed celebs on Instagram. She has over 178 million followers and in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, she has decided to help Black leaders by sharing her profile as a medium for them to raise their voice. This comes after the tragic death of George Floyd, who died of police brutality in the US. Read here to know more about it.

Read Also | Selena Gomez Shares A Heartwarming Message For Immigrant Graduates

Selena Gomez to lend her Instagram

Selena took to her Instagram on June 5 and shared the heartfelt message. In the post, she shared a picture of a boy standing behind the American flag. In the caption, she wrote, "have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. Image Credit: “Speak With Confidence” — Charly Palmer (@charlylpalmer)". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Selena Gomez Reveals That She Finds The Ongoing Pandemic "unsettling"

Apart from this, Selena Gomez had taken to her Instagram on June 1 and had expressed how she felt after the incident. In the captions, she wrote, "I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Selena Gomez To Host A Quarantine Cooking Series For HBO Max

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, four Minneapolis police officers were fired after George Floyd died. Footage of George being pinned down by officers went viral on the internet. In the video, an officer is seen sticking his knee firmly on Floyd's back and neck next to the Minneapolis patrol car. In the nine-minute clip, Floyd was seen groaning in pain as he kept pleading, "I cannot breathe". The person who shot the video was heard telling the officers that the man was bleeding from his nose. Floyd's death is currently being investigated by the FBI.

Read Also | Justin Bieber's Songs That Were Written For Selena Gomez

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.