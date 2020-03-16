Liam Hemsworth & Rebel Wilson's Best Scenes From 'Isn't It Romantic'; Watch

Liam Hemsworth’s role in the film Isn’t It Romantic is hilarious and charming at the same time. The film is a romantic comedy and will tickle your funny bones in several instances. Liam Hemsworth’s scenes in the film are made up of key moments around Rebel Wilson’s character. Here is a list of best moments from the film Isn’t It Romantic of Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson.

First meet

Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth’s first meet-up in the film Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson is hilarious. Rebel Wilson’s character is surprised at Liam’s character falling for her. He tries to express his love at first sight, but Rebel’s character is conflicted. The scene ends with Liam Hemsworth leaving in confessing the words, “Do you feel what I feel?”, and Rebel says, “No”. This scene is equally funny and romantic. Watch the scene at 1 minute in the following video.

Watch the scene form Isn't It Romantic:

Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth's date

When Rebel Wilson finally agrees to go on a date, Liam Hemsworth comes across as the perfect partner. One of the best scenes from the film Isn’t It Romantic is the one where he is waiting for her on the yacht. Liam Hemsworth makes sure that he delivers the perfect date to his partner. Rebel Wilson, on the other hand, is enjoying the yacht, the dinner, the desert, and everything. All the scenes from the date night are the best scenes form Isn’t It Romantic.

Another great scene of Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in the film Isn’t It Romantic is when Rebel wakes up to a half-dressed Liam Hemsworth. He expresses that he had a great night. However, Rebel says that the night directly cut to morning and nothing actually happened. Rebel asks Liam to come back to bed, however, in vain, the moment cuts back to after bedtime. These scenes are funny with Liam Hemsworth in it. Watch the scene at 2:04 minutes in the trailer.

