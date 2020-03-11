Liam Hemsworth In 'The Hunger Games': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

The Hunger Games hit the theatres on March 23, 2012. Directed by Gary Ross, the film starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, and Elizabeth Banks in the lead roles. The film revolves around Katniss who volunteers to replace her sister in a tournament that ends only when one participant remains. She gets pitted against players who have been prepping for the tournament their whole lives and Katniss has very little to reply on. Liam Hemsworth plays the character of Gale Hawthrone in the film. Read on to know some interesting trivia about Liam Hemsworth and his character from The Hunger Games.

Liam Hemsworth and Gale Hawthrone's trivia from The Hunger Games

Relates to the character

In an interview with a leading portal, Liam Hemsworth revealed the characteristics of Gale Hawthrone from the film. He also revealed to the host that he found the character from the film very relatable. When he was further questioned about this, he shared that Gale is someone who takes a stand for what he believes and is ready to get in a fight for it. He also shared that he has always related to his character from the film.

Dyed his hair

Liam Hemsworth who is a natural blonde dyed his hair brown for his role in the film. While Josh Hutcherson, who is naturally a brunette, dyed his hair blonde for his role. Even Jennifer Lawrence dyed her hair brown for her role.

Gale's name in the drawing

It was briefly mentioned in the film that Gale had his name put in the drawing multiple times but it was never properly explained in that film why someone might want to do it. But in one particular scene, it was revealed that when one participant's name is put in multiple times in the drawing, their family gets an added portion of food. Each additional time a name is added, it also increases the chances of the player being selected to compete in the games.

Liam Hemsworth Got Whipped?

During the world premiere of The Hunger Games, Liam revealed to the host that he did not like getting whipped for three days straight and said that it was not particularly fun. The actor previously told a news source that getting whipped was interesting. He also shared that it took them about 3-4 days to get done with the shoot.

