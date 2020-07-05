Liam Hemsworth Won THESE Many Awards & Accolades For His Work In Hollywood Movies So Far

Liam Hemsworth began his career in acting with television. After appearing in several TV shows, he made his debut in Hollywood films and appeared in the film Knowing. Liam Hemsworth role as Gale Hawthrone in Hunger Games gained him immense popularity, making him a household name. The actor won several awards for his performances in different movies and TV shows. Take a look at his awards and accolades.

Liam Hemsworth's list of awards and accolades

In 2016, Liam Hemsworth won CinemaCon Awards, the USA for Ensemble of the Universe for his performance in Independence Day: Resurgence. He also won the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards Favorite Kiss for The Last Song. For the same film, The Last Song Liam Hemsworth won the Teen Choice Awards Male Breakout. He also bagged the 'Young Hollywood Breakthrough of the Year' for his performance as Will Blakelee in The Last Song.

Also Read: Cooking Quiz: Do You Know All Food Hacks To Be Masterchef In Kitchen? Find Out

In 2012, Liam Hemsworth's performance in The Hunger Games won him the People's Choice Awards Chemistry. He also won the Kids' Choice Awards, USA Favorite Male Action Star for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1. Also bagging the Teen Choice Awards Choice Movie: Male Scene Stealer for The Hunger Games. At the Zurich Film Festival in 2015, Liam Hemsworth also won the Golden Eye Award for the New A-Lister for his performances so far.

Also Read: Actor Kevin Hart Answers Fans' Questions, Reveals Who His Role Model Was While Growing Up

So far, Liam Hemsworth has had over 18 nominations for his performances in various Hollywood films. After the release of his film The Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth was also presented the Australians in Film Breakthrough Award for international success. Later in 2010, Details magazine had also selected Liam Hemsworth as one of their predictions for "The Next Generation of Hollywood's Leading Men", This soon opened many doors for Liam Hemsworth and he started getting offers for many Hollywood films.

Also Read: Carl Reiner Passes Away: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller And Other Celebrities Pay Tributes

On the work front, Liam Hemsworth was last seen in the film Arkansas. He played the role of Kyle in the thriller film. The film included an ensemble cast of actors stars Liam Hemsworth, Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich and Vince Vaughn. The film is based on a novel with the same name written by John Brandon.

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth GIFs To Spruce Up Your Chats; Check Out How To Download

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.