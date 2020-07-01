Carl Reiner Passes Away: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller And Other Celebrities Pay Tributes

Hollywood veteran comedian Carl Reiner, 98, passed away on Monday due to natural causes. His assistants confirmed that he was at his Beverly Hills home when he breathed his last breath. Apart from being an actor, director, writer, comedy icon, filmmaker and voice artiste, Carl Reiner was credited for creating the popular show The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Carl Reiner passes away

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

The news of Carl Reiner’s death was shared by his elder son Rob Reiner on his Twitter account. The filmmaker stated that his father was his ‘guiding light’ after adding that his ‘heart is hurting’ while sharing the news with the world. Hollywood A-listers like Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld, and Ben Stiller have paid their tribute to the comedy icon by posting a few final words for Carl Reiner on their social media.

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler took to his Twitter account and shared a tribute to the late actor. Adam Sandler called Carl Reiner one of his ‘comedy heroes’ before extending his condolences to the Reiner family. Actor Ben Stiller mentioned in his social media post that he has immense respect for the last artist. Ben Stiller stated that Carl Reiner was ‘one of the smartest comedy minds ever’.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans wrote that Carl Reiner inspired him and also mentioned that Reiner was a legend. Seinfeld actor Jerry Seinfeld penned down an emotional note after Carl Reiner’s death. On his social media, he shared a picture of himself laughing with the late actor. In the post, he wrote, “Anyone in comedy who got to know or even just meet Carl Reiner felt that they had been given a great gift. His comedy energy was one of pure joyfulness. It’s an unusual quality in our world and I have always tried to emulate him that way. We lost an angel today.” [sic]

Hollywood celebrities have taken to their social media to grieve the loss of the Hollywood veteran. Most celebrities mentioned that Carl Reiner’s comedy and his ability to voice out opinions was something that they admired in him. Check out some of the emotional posts shared by celebrities to pay tribute to the late artist.

Hollywood celebs pay tribute

Love to the Reiner family pic.twitter.com/tBsiIelbdI — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a comedic giant, one of the smartest comedy minds ever. He used his voice to the very end, speaking truth to power and the insanity we are all living in. So much respect for him. Sending love to his family. #RIP — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

@carlreiner was a gift to us all.

Hilarious,brilliant and always a gentleman. My relationship with him will always be cherished. He was a hero to me and all of us in comedy have lost a giant. All my love to Rob and the family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner is the recipient of many prestigious awards. Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks' The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000 (1998) won the duo a Grammy award. According to news agency PTI, “Reiner first came to prominence as part of comic legend Sid Caesar's team Caeser's Hour and Your Show of Shows in the late 1950s and won multiple Emmy awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show in the next decade. Reiner had also received several awards for his writing - Writers Guild's Laurel Award, the Mark Twain Prize for Humor, and the WGA's Valentine Davies Award.”

(With inputs from PTI)

