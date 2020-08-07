Liam Neeson Speaks About His Acting Career, Says 'not Yet Done With Action Films'

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's actor Liam Neeson recently had an interview with Entertainment Weekly. During the interview, Liam spoke about his career and said that he is not yet done with action films. Neeson also added that he just loves the action-thriller genre. Read ahead and check out more details.

Liam Neeson says there's a couple of fights left in me

Talking about the same, Liam Neeson told the portal that he will do a 'few more' action films as he believes that there are still a couple of fights left in him. The 68-year-old actor further shared that he hopes that towards the end of the year, if he is able to get back to work, he will work for a few more action movies. He added that he loves being fit and doing action stuff.

Furthermore, taking about action genre, Liam Neeson said that he likes doing action movies and feels honoured that he got the opportunity to star in them. He also added that he had a very blissful career. Starting in the theatre, his debut movie was Excalibur helmed John Boorman. Followed by doing movies like Schindler’s List and Michael Collins, an Irish Republican hero, Liam feels like he has very blessed. He also added that He has been quite fortunate to work in this extraordinary industry.

Liam Neeson further shared that he loves being with his fellow actors and it feels like heaven to him being with is movie crew, irrespective of what the genre of the film is. He also added that he does not set out to plan a career. In the same interview, Liam Neeson also spoke about his theatre career. The actor now wants to go back to his theatre roots. Liam revealed that it's been 11, 12 years since he has done a play. He also told the portal that he received a few revivals offers but he wishes to find a new piece of theatre writing.

Some of famous Liam Neeson's movies include Schindler''s List, Les Miserables, Taken, Run All Night, The A-Team, Non-Stop, The Commuter and Cold Pursuit. On the work front, Liam Neeson will be next seen in Made In Italy. The film is about an estranged father and his adult son who travel to Tuscany to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. Helmed by director James D'Arcy, Made In Italy also features Neeson's son Micheal Richardson. Take a look at the trailer below.

'Made In Italy' trailer

