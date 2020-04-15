Liam Payne Recalls Horrific Incident From His Past; Says "Was Termed ‘X Factor Reject'"

Considered as one of the most dominant forces to have influenced the western music culture in the recent past, Liam Payne, with his British Boy Band One Direction, has delivered a wide range of successful albums throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being known for his contribution to the world of music, Liam Payne has also landed himself in many controversies in his career. Recently, Liam Payne recalled a horrific incident from his past and revealed that he was humiliated. Read details.

Liam opens up about his dark past

One Direction star Liam Payne recently revealed in an interview that he was abused by people because of getting rejected in his first audition for X Factor in 2008. Adding to the same, Liam Payne admitted that people used to shout out his name and humiliate him on the streets when he was only 15 and also admitted that he was viewed as a massive failure by people. Speaking about bullying, Liam recalled an incident when he went inside a food outlet and was termed ‘X Factor reject’ by a bunch of bullies.

Liam further also spoke about the reason behind the One Direction band’s split and blamed the lack of sleep, owing to the back to back tours. Adding to the same, the singer further revealed how things gradually began escalating between the members and the situation started taking a toll on the mental well-being of all the band members. Continous arguments, disagreements and ego-clashes finally led to the band's split. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for the band’s special surprise that they will be revealing on their 10th anniversary.

I'm so honoured to be able to take part in One World: #TogetherAtHome in collaboration with @WHO and @GlblCtzn in order to raise money for Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. There’s an amazing line up, so tune in this Saturday, and donate at https://t.co/tHxoolfXQA pic.twitter.com/fAbvzOFNAb — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 14, 2020

