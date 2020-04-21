One Direction's Liam Payne & Niall Horan Poke Fun At Louis During Insta Live | Watch

One Direction bandmates-turned-solo-artists Niall Horan and Liam Payne recently reunited via an Instagram Live session. The two bandmates had quite a lot of fun while interacting with each other and their fans. The two also ended up poking fun at their pal Louis Tomlinson.

Liam Payne & Niall Horan poke fun at Louis

The One Direction bandmates and 1D fandom are currently gearing up to celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary this July. But recently, the One Direction fandom was in for a surprise when Niall Horan and Liam Payne had mini-reunion. The two former bandmates reunited via an Instagram Live session.

Both Niall Horan and Liam Payne seemed to be relaxing while in quarantine due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Millions of their fans tuned in to ask them some questions during their Instagram Live session. During their chat, the pair eventually poked fun at their bandmate, Louis Tomlinson.

It all started when Liam Payne said that their three-way FaceTime went well. Niall then added and said that it is funny even though currently nobody is doing anything, it gets very difficult to get together. Niall continued and said that he knows for a fact that Louis is just sitting at home “smoking cigarettes and drinking beers”.

During another Instagram Live session with DJ Alesso, Liam Payne spilled beans about an impending One Direction reunion as part of the band’s 10th anniversary. During this Instagram Live session, Liam hinted that Zayn Malik will not be a part of any One Direction reunion plans. Instead, he invited Alesso to take Zayn’s place.

