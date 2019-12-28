Lightsaber-Wielding Star Wars Fan Gets Humiliated By Stormtrooper At Disneyland

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park was opened at Disneyland California in May and Disney World Orlando in August which promises fans a chance to live their Star Wars adventure. But unfortunately, a man faced a brutal encounter by a stormtrooper at the theme park which will live the longest in his memory. The guy with his lightsaber-wielding sword raised his weapon, which was a glowing sword of energy.

A F F I R M A T I V E pic.twitter.com/BsMaieBElm — Memes 🐸🔌 (@supplierofmemes) December 21, 2019

READ: Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Spotted In Disneyland Together Amid Patch-up Rumours

Meanwhile, in the video, stormtrooper can be seen approaching the man and said, "If there's one Jedi left, it's not you." After the comment was passed by stormtrooper, the entire Galaxy's Edge park broke into laughter as the man slumps down his head. The footage was shared on social media and has managed to garner more than five million views. A lot of people reacted to the clip as they also had memorable interactions with stormtroopers at the park.

READ: First Layout, Pictures Of 'UK Disneyland' Worth £3.5 Billion Revealed

People finds it hilarious

A person said, "The Disneyland stormtroopers are hilarious - my sister was on a scooter in the park surrounded by a sea of people in Tomorrowland, and out of nowhere these two stormtroopers saddle up to each side of her scooter and began ordering everyone in the crowd to 'Step Aside!!' Best escort service ever."

Another person wrote, "The immersion at Galaxy's Edge is insane! When I went, a resistance member came up to me and told me that there was a group of stormtroopers patrolling the area, and she wanted me to signal her when they were coming her way. When I signalled her and she ran away, the stormtroopers came up to me (they obviously noticed that I signalled her) and said 'have you seen any resistance spies in the area? In many years of going to Disneyland, that was definitely my favourite day."

READ: Disneyland: Best Of Theme-parks To Visit Around The World

READ: Assam: 'Disneyland' Themed Kali Puja Pandal Designed To Attract Crowd

READ: Megan Fox Celebrates An Early Halloween With Her Family At Disneyland

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.