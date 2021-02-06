Lil Uzi Vert's Diamond To Rihanna's Tweet, Check Out Top 10 Hollywood Posts This Week

Hollywood has given us more interesting and noteworthy moments in a span of one week. Some of the top news includes Rihanna's farmers tweet, Ryan Seacrest's exit as co-host and Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million worth of pink diamond, and many more. Let's take a look at the top 10 social media posts of Hollywood that made headlines this week,

Rihanna's farmers tweet

Global pop Icon Rihanna shook the internet with a single tweet about the ongoing farmers' protest on the borders of Delhi. She used her influential Twitter platform to question the internet suspension that has been imposed at the protest sites around the capital and in several districts of Haryana. The tweet went viral worldwide accumulating 871K likes and 349K retweets. Check out the tweet here:

Also Read: ‘The Sound Of Music' Star & Oscar Winner Christopher Plummer Passes Away At 91

Lil Uzi Vert's diamond worth $24 million

American Rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently got a $24 million pink diamond pierced into his forehead. According to his tweet on January 30, he has been paying for this natural pink diamond since 2017. The precious stone was a whopping 10-11 karat and it cost more than all of his cars and his home together. A couple of days ago he posted photos and videos of himself flaunting the great pink diamond on social media. He posted a video of him wearing the diamond on Instagram and captioned it “beauty is pain”. Check out the Instagram post-

Ryan Seacrest exits as E!

American media personality Ryan Seacrest has made it known that he will no longer be hosting from the red carpet. The celebrated host and producer has announced his departure from E!’s show, Live from the Red Carpet after 14 years. He took to his Instagram account recently to break the news of his departure. In the caption, he said he wants to move on to ‘new adventures’. He thanked his fans for the support, the hard-working crew of the show, and especially thanked his co-host, Giuliana. Check out Ryan Seacrest’s Instagram Post-

Also Read: 'Eternals' Star Salma Hayek Says Her Movie Is 'different' From Other MCU Films

Dwayne Johnson shares fresh Young Rock posters

Dwayne Johnson will be chronicling his life story in Young Rock. Dwayne Johnson shared a string of pictures of brand-new Young Rock posters featuring different actors who portray him at different stages of his life. Three days ago he took his Instagram sharing the posters from his autobiographical sitcom on NBC and he also added original pictures of himself during the same stage of his life portrayed in the posters. Check out the Instagram Posts by Dwayne Johson-

Billie Eilish shares 2nd trailer of her documentary

In the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Ellish- The World’s A Little Blurry will give a powerful message to her fans about how the singer rose to fame. The documentary has a large portion of Billie recording her Grammy-winning album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in her childhood bedroom with her record producer brother, Finneas. Check out the trailer on Billie Ellish's Instagram-

Also Read:Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evans Pens An Emotional Note On Coping With 'excruciating Pain'

Matthew McConaughey's Super Bowl ad

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is now being jokingly called 'Flat Matthew' after he featured in an advertisement for the Super Bowl 2021. In the Doritos advertisement, Matthew appears to be as flat as a paper. He gets blown away by the wind when he goes out to take his dog on a walk and gets sucked in the vacuum cleaner. In the end, he comes across a vending machine and eats one chip of Doritos 3D, and returns to his original shape. This Super Bowl commercial was uploaded on his social media as well by Matthew and people have nicknamed him as 'Flat Matthew'. Check out Matthew's Instagram post-

Heather Graham shared old pictures with Heath Ledger

Boogie Nights star Heather Graham shared a picture with her late ex-boyfriend and Dark Night star Heath Ledger. The two stars split in 2001 after dating for about a year and Heath passed away seven years later in January 2008 because of a drug overdose. On February 2, Heather went down memory lane by sharing a picture of herself with Heath Ledger, reminiscing old memories with him, and called him a “special person”. Check out Heather Graham’s Instagram post-

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Break up

Australian actress Rebel Wilson recently confirmed her split from Busch-Adolphus fortune heir Jacob Busch. The Pitch Perfect star was dating the 29-year-old businessman Jacob Busch for about a year ever since the pandemic started. Three days ago Wilson took her Instagram to post a picture of herself outside vanity van, all set to go to the Super Bowl. In the caption, she wrote “single girl heading to the super bowl,” informing her fans she has broken up with Jacob. Check out the Instagram post of Rebel Wilson-

Tom Cruise's Son Connor shares pictures from his Fishing Trip

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's adopted son, Connor Cruise shared new photos of his fishing trip to Costa Rica. Connor Cruise enjoys fishing and has shared his several fishing trips on Instagram. He recently celebrated his birthday on a fishing trip and shared a photo of himself holding big tuna fish by the tail. Check out Connor Cruise's Instagram post-

Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evan's emotional note

Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd's wife Alice Evans penned down an emotional note on coping with 'excruciating pain' as the couple is getting a divorce soon. In an Instagram post, she wrote about coping with the separation from her husband. She said this was something she never expected to happen but now that it has she doesn't see him coming back to the family. She expressed the pain was excruciating but she is 'stronger than ox'. Check out the Instagram Post-

Image Credit: Lil Uzi Vert & Ryan Seacrest's Instagram

Also Read: 'Swamp People' Season 12 Cast: All About The Alligator Hunters On The Reality Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.