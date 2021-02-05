'Eternals' Star Salma Hayek Says Her Movie Is 'different' From Other MCU Films

American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Eternals. She will play the character of Ajak, The film has a star-studded cast like Avengers: Endgame and many other MCU movies. However, Hayek in a recent interview said that Eternals will not be something that fans have already experienced and the difference takes place right from the production.

Salma Hayek on how Eternals is different from other MCU movies

In a recent interview with ET, Salma Hayek said that she thinks the movie “definitely” has its own DNA with the MCU, and it is different. The actor mentioned that it is directed by a woman, Chloe Zhao. About the shooting of the film, Hayek said that did not do most of the things in the studio and that the film has been shot in real locations which is “unusual” for Marvel. Hayek asserted that she is “very excited” about Eternals as it definitely has a special vibe to it. She said she not only loves her character but also the cast. ​

Salma Hayek will be playing Ajak in Eternals. She is the wise and spiritual leader of the superhero group, who has aided the advancement of human civilisation and is able to use her abilities to heal both humans and Eternals. The character is said to be the mother of the Eternals group. Ajax will be the one who can communicate with Celestials.

Hayek is known for her performances in films like Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma in the 1990s. Her breakthrough role came in 2002 released Frida, as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Her big-screen projects include Lonely Hearts, Grown Ups, Americano, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Like a Boss, and others.

Eternals Cast

Along with Salma Hayek, Eternals also casts Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, and Barry Keoghan. The ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for it to be a much-anticipated MCU movie. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics. The film's plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants.

