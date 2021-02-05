Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evans Pens An Emotional Note On Coping With 'excruciating Pain'

Ioan Gruffudd and wife Alice Evans are reportedly heading for a divorce after being married for 13 years. Ioan Gruffudd's wife Alice Evans has taken to Instagram to share an emotional message about how she is coping with the separation.

Ioan Gruffudd's wife shares an emotional note

In the post, Alice has written that she never thought this would happen to her and her family. She said she is still fighting against it; she loves her children and still loves Ioan. She further wrote that she does not feel that Ioan is coming back to her and their children. Describing her pain as excruciating, Alice wrote that she is stronger than an ox. She also added that she is going to do the right thing for her daughters.

Her fans and followers flooded the comment section with encouraging words. They reminded her that she should not forget to love herself. See their comments below:

Recently, Ioan Gruffudd spotted going for grocery shopping in Los Angeles where he spoke to a few photographers. He told them that it was an extremely difficult time for him and his family. He also told them that he and Alice are focusing on the children. Ioan also thanked the paparazzi for respecting their privacy.

The divorce between the two was announced with a series of now-deleted tweets. In the tweets, she wrote that her husband who is her soulmate has deiced to leave his family. She also wrote that she and her daughters are very confused and sad.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans

Ioan and Alice got married in 2007 in Mexico. The couple has two daughters Ella Betsi Janet Gruffudd who is 11-years old and Elsie Marigold Gruffudd who is seven years old. Both the daughters were conceived through IVF because Alice had a low follicle count. They first met on the sets of their movie 102 Dalmatians. Ioan supported Alice when she accused Harvey Weinstein of allegedly inviting her in his hotel bathroom. Ioan returned from Australia where he was shooting for the third season of Harrow.

Image courtesy- @aliceevansgruff Instagram

