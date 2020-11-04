Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Breaks Up With Him After His Donald Trump Presidential Endorsement

Lil Wayne's model girlfriend Denise Bidot has called it quits with the rapper reportedly for his endorsement of President Donald Trump. Bidot deactivated her Instagram account recently, but shared a number of stories before logging off altogether. In her now-deleted Instagram story, Denise wrote that sometimes love just isn't enough for two people to survive a relationship.The speculations had then run deep and it was then revealed by Denise's friend to Love B Scott that the couple had called off their relationship.

Denise and Lil Wayne call it quits

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne had shared quite a long relationship before calling it quits. Though the couple had not revealed when they officially got together, it was earlier in Summer 2020 when the former couple had announced their union on Instagram. However, the trouble in paradise began when Wayne was seen endorsing Donald Trump during the ongoing 2020 Presidential Elections. Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise was not happy with the endorsement and as revealed by her friend to Love B Scott, his endorsement of Trump played a prominent part in her calling off the relationship.

According to Love B Scott's source, Denise was shocked when she saw Lil Wayne come out with Trump which disappointed her 'beyond words'. The record-breaking musician had surprised many people when he stood in support of Trump as the African-American community in America has been vocal in their bdiscontentment against Trump in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Check out Lil Wayne's tweet endorsing Donald Trump below:

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne's fans had then shown an uproar of backlash for the rapper and he was deemed to be a political pawn. Whereas, a number of mainstream articles in the USA had accused the rapper of being self-interested and being unbothered about the pain getting inflicted on his own community under Trump's governance. The former couple has since then unfollowed each other on Instagram. While speculations do lean on their break up rooting because of Wayne's political belief, according to Love B Scott, there were other reasons behind the two calling their relationship off too.

