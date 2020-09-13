Lili Reinhart's Exceptional Roles To Revisit On Her Birthday; Check Out The List

Lili Reinhart is a popular actor who has been seen in a variety of roles since her first cameo on the television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. On the occasion of Lili Pauline Reinhart’s birthday, let us take a look at some of the unconventional projects that she has been a part of.

Lili Reinhart’s shows and movies to add to your watch list

Riverdale

Lili Reinhart has been a vital part of many movies, web series and television shows but she received an ample amount of love for her role in Riverdale. Riverdale is one of Lili Reinhart’s shows that gained immense popularity among teens all over the world. It is a television drama inspired by the characters of the popular Archie Comics and Lili Reinhart plays the lead role of Betty Cooper opposite Cole Sprouse. She bagged multiple awards for her role in Riverdale.

Also Read Who Is Camila Mendes Dating? Read More About This 'Riverdale' Star's Love Life

Surviving Jack

Here’s another American television show that Lili Reinhart was a part of. It is a fun sitcom that is loved by the audiences. Lili plays the role of Heather in the show. Other cast includes Christopher Meloni, Connor Buckley, Claudia Lee, Rachael Harris to name a few. The series was first aired in 2014 and was a huge hit among the fans.

Also Read Is 'Parks and Recreation' leaving Netflix? Know why the sitcom is leaving the platform

Cocked

It is a television movie that released in 2015. Lili Reinhart essayed the role of Marguerite alongside other actors such as Sam Tramwell, Laura Fraser, Jason Lee, Blake Cooper, and others. The story revolves around a broken family that runs the business of guns. It is a 50 minutes movie directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Chemical Hearts

The movie is an American romantic drama based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. Directed by Richard Tanne, the movie aired on Amazon on August 21, 2020. It received a mixed response from the audience. Lili Reinhart plays the lead role of Grace Town opposite Austin Abrams who plays the role of Henry Page.

Also Read Freddie Mercury's Birthday: You Are A True Fan If You Can Answer These Trivia Questions

Other Projects of Lili Reinhart

Apart from the above-mentioned list, Lili Reinhart has also been a part of many other projects. She essayed a variety of roles in films namely Not Waving But Drowning, The Kings Of Summer, Lilith, Forever’s End, Charlie’s Angels and a lot of other ones. She was also seen in television shows such as Scientastic!, One World: Together At Home and delivered her voice for Bella-Ella’s character in the popular show The Simpsons.

Also Read How Much Is The 'Go Crazy' Singer-songwriter Chris Brown Net Worth In 2020?

Image Source: Lili Reinhart Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.