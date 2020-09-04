How Much Is The 'Go Crazy' Singer-songwriter Chris Brown Net Worth In 2020?

Chris Brown is a popular American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. He is considered amongst the world's best-selling music artists. He is famous for songs like Run It, Kiss Kiss, No Air, With You, Deuces, International Love, I Can Transform Ya, Yeah 3x, Look at me Now, Turn Up the Music, Don't Wake me up, She Aint You, No Guidance, and many more. Take a look at his net worth as reported in various entertainment portals.

How rich is Chris Brown?

According to Celebritynetworth, Chris Brown's net worth is amounted to be of $50 Million i.e. 365 crore INR. The 31-year-old singer is a popular R & B musician who has 9 studio albums released till date. As far as his net worth is concerned, the portal stated that Chris is the owner of 14 Burger King restaurants. Apart from that he also has a clothing line called Black Pyramid. Brown also has a record label under his name called CBE (Chris Brown Entertainment).

According to the wealthygorillla website, his net worth consists of a smart house that is located in LA, California, which he bought for 4.3 million dollars, which amounts to 31 crores INR. He also has a bullet-proof SUV, as well as the Rezvani Tank, which cost him $350,000 i.e. ₹2.5 crores.

Brown also has a Chevy Impala that cost him ₹2.7 crores. He also owns a private jet, which is a luxury Gulfstream IV, that cost him about ₹260 crores. TMZ has also reported that Brown had agreed to increase the child support that he pays (from $6000 i.e. 4.3 lakh rupees) to Nia Guzman, who is the mother of his first child, Royalty. Apparently, Brown had also agreed to buy a house for Nia and also pay her legal fees worth $100,100 that is 73 lakhs.

What is Chris Brown's Net worth in 2020?

According to Celebritynetworth, Chris Brown's net worth amounts to ₹365 crores as of 2020. As far Brown's personal life is concerned, he is a father of two children. Chris Brown had earlier dated model Karrueche Tran for a while after a breakup with Rihanna. He then had a daughter with Nia Guzman. In November, Brown welcomed a son named Aeko Catori Brown with girlfriend Ammika Harris.

