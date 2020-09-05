Freddie Mercury's Birthday: You Are A True Fan If You Can Answer These Trivia Questions

September 5, 2020, marks the 74th birth anniversary of the late legend Freddie Mercury. Mercury was the lead singer of the British rock band 'Queen' and is known for being one of the greatest singers ever in the history of rock music. He died at the age of 45 because of complications due to AIDS in the year 1991. However, highly popularly for his flamboyance and vocals, the British singer-songwriter's contribution to rock music has been remarkable. Thus, on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary, here's a trivia quiz for all the ardent Freddie Mercury fans out there.

You are a true blue Freddie Mercury fan if you can answer THESE questions:

1) Freddie Mercury was the British singer's stage name. Do you know the late legend's real name?

Eric Marlon Bishop

Farrokh Bulsara

Maurice Joseph Micklewhite

Mark Sinclair Vincent

2) In which country did Freddie Mercury spend most of his childhood before shifting to Zanzibar?

The United Kingdom

India

The United States

France

3) In which year did Freddie Mercury's first album 'Mr Bad Guy' as a solo artist release?

1983

1984

1985

1986

4) Do you know the name of Freddie Mercury's first-ever band?

Queen

The Hectics

Ibex

Sour Milk Sea

5) Freddie Mercury joined his first-ever band 'The Hectics' in which year?

1956

1957

1958

1959

6) In which year was Freddie Mercury's rock band Queen formed?

1969

1970

1971

1972

7) Do you know the name of Freddie Mercury's long-time boyfriend, to whom he had also given a wedding ring?

Jim Hutton

Paul Prenter

David Minns

Joe Fanelli

8) Freddie Mercury made his last appearance on stage in which year?

1987

1988

1989

1990

9) Which Queen song written by Freddie Mercury became the first to enter the UK charts?

We Are The Champions

Seven Seas Of Rhye

You Take My Breath Away

Keep Passing The Open Windows

10) As a part of the rock band Queen, how many times did Freddie Mercury perform at the Wembley Stadium?

2

3

4

5

Answers:

Farrokh Bulsara India 1985 The Hectics 1958 1970 Jim Hutton 1988 Seven Seas Of Rhye 3

