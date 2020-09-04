Who Is Camila Mendes Dating? Read More About This 'Riverdale' Star's Love Life

Camila Mendes seems to have been busy during the quarantine period with her current boyfriend Grayson Vaughan. The Riverdale actress posted a lovely photo of the two of them embracing at the airport. The rumours of the two of them dating has been going on for months and fans were going crazy to know, who is Camila Mendes dating? It is only recently that the two became official through an Instagram post by Camila.

Who is Camila Mendes dating?

Also read: Mulan Review: Disney's New-age Warrior Princess Shines, Gorgeous Visuals Lend Personality

Camila had last dated her co-star from Riverdale, Charles Melton. However, they broke up a year ago. Fans were thrilled to see Camila going public about her relationship with Grayson Vaughan. Her friends also were in awe of the super cute post and took to commenting to show their adoration, some even happy that the young couple finally went public.

The post that she shared on Instagram had her lovingly embracing Grayson. They were standing near a plane when the image was captured. Camila Mendes captioned the post of the two of them kissing as, "That long-distance kind of love,", according to a report by seventeen.com.

The report also states that the two were first noticed going out together in the month of May. Following which, the two have been spotted several times, walking around LA, and getting coffees together.

Also read: 'Raised By Wolves' Filming Location Includes Spacious Film Afrika Studios, Know Details

Who is Grayson Vaughan?

Grayson Vaughan is a model and photographer. The two will soon be separated as he'll be travelling for work. Camilla will also leave as the shoot for her show Riverdale begins.

Also read: Where Is 'Summer Of 42' Filmed? Check The Filming Locations Of The 1971 Drama

Camila Mendes' boyfriend and relationship status were already known to her friends as they showered the love on her post, finally coming out in the open with the relationship. She has gone back to Vancouver in the quarantine period before the shoot for Riverdale started.

Due to the circumstances created by the COVID 19 pandemic, Camila will probably not get to meet boyfriend Grayson Vaughan until Christmas. This could be the reason for her post about long-distance love. As per a report by dailymail.co.uk, Camila will be joining her friend and co-star Lili Reinhart on the sets of their show. Reinhart has also taken up social media to express her feelings about the shoot in Vancouver. She's upset that she'll miss out on the chance to meet her family for Thanksgiving in November.

Also read: 'Hostages' Season 2 Trailer Reviewed As 'really Amazing' And 'promising' By Fans

[Image credit: @camimendes]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.