Lili Reinhart A.k.a Betty Cooper From 'Riverdale' Buys Herself A Posh Home In Los Angeles

Lili Reinhart, who plays the role of Betty Cooper in Riverdale, has gotten herself a Spanish themed house in Lose Angeles. The 23-year-old actor has reportedly purchased the LA house for a staggering $2.7 million according to The Sun. The house in Los Angeles is located in the San Fernando Valley and is a huge property with five bedrooms. The house has been made with Spanish theme and accents to it which gives the house a more elegant appeal.

According to the news portal, the house is about 4,170-square-foot with picturesque views. The house also comes with a temperature-controlled room. It also has a 1,300-plus bottle wine room. There is also a spa-quality claw foot tub, a huge green area with a pool. The house’s exterior has an entrance that comes with a huge 10-foot door.

As per reports, the house was re-modelled in 2017. The actor had been house hunting since last year and thus finally set her heart on this Los Angeles property, according to the news portal.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Lili Reinhart has a net worth of $6 million approximately. The portal further claims that the actor earns up to, $300,000 approximately per episode for Riverdale. Prior to Riverdale, Lili Reinhart worked on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also worked for a show called Scienetastic.

Last year, she was also seen in the famous film Hustlers. She is currently working on Chemical Hearts for which she has been credited as the executive producer, according to the news portal.

The news portal further mentioned the struggles of Lili Reinhart when she was aspiring to be an actor. After several trials and failures, the actor considered to give up acting after battling with depression for several years. The actor was 18 when she initially began her acting career.

However, later on, she managed to land a last-minute audition tape for the role of Betty on Riverdale and has since then gone on to be a notable star in the show business, according to the portal.

