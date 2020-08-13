'Riverdale' Actor Vanessa Morgan Shares Her Baby's Ultrasound Photo, Calls Him 'big Foot'

On August 13, Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan took to her Twitter and shared her baby's ultrasound photo. "He's a lil kicker," tweeted Vanessa. As seen in the pic, her child's foot is clearly visible. Vanessa also called her baby a "big foot." The actor's post came after July 25, when she announced her pregnancy with a slew of pictures and lengthy note.

Vanessa says 'He's a lil kicker'

Fans were quick to respond and as they gushed to comment on her post. A user wrote, "He's not even born yet but he's the cutest baby ever I can't wait to see him born, and you will be an incredible mother." Whereas the Riverdale actor's another fan tweeted, "This is too cute. She’s going to be a wonderful Mother. Can’t wait for Baby Morgan."

Fans pour in love

AAAA OMG YOU WILL BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOM pic.twitter.com/wDLklVDJnc — 𝑴.ミ☆ (@lmjkcabello) August 13, 2020

Omg he have cute lil foot 👉👈 Ily both ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2SEbSdxams — Tasya (@noticemebbies) August 13, 2020

Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan announced the big news of her pregnancy on July 25, 2020. It will be Vanessa's first child with Michael Kopech. On sharing a slew of photos, Vanessa wrote, "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

Vanessa also expressed that the little guy in her tummy has already brought her so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. She wrote, "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you, God, for this blessing. I’m just so happy." Vanessa Morgan shared many pictures that gave a glimpse of how she celebrated the happy news with her friends. The Riverdale actor also revealed she came to know about her pregnancy on May 20, 2020, after she got tested for the same. The actor's pictures at the beach, with cupcakes and balloons, stormed the internet.

Vanessa Morgan's baby announcement

Vanessa Morgan's divorce

It is reported that Vanessa Morgan's husband and baseball pitcher Michael Kopech filed for a divorce, just a week before Vanessa made the pregnancy announcement. Michael Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19. A representative of Vanessa Morgan confirmed the news of Michael Kopech being the father of Vanessa's child to People. However, the representative did not disclose any details about the couple's separation.

