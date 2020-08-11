Kylie Jenner's Birthday: Kim Kardashian Extends Wishes With Rare Unseen Pictures

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner ringed in her 23rd birthday on August 11 and the model received special wishes from her sisters on the joyous occasion. Kylie’s elder sister and model Kim Kardashian took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures to celebrate her youngest sister's 23rd birthday. She posted three snaps of Kylie as a baby and as a teenager, showing how she looked before undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her features.

Kim Kardashian's birthday wishes for youngest sister Kylie Jenner

Kim shared the memorable snaps on Instagram wherein one of the pictures, the two sisters are seen spending quality time together. In the other pictures, the two can be seen posing crazily for a selfie. While captioning the post, Kim called her sister as the most loyal person” and wrote that she still cannot believe that her youngest sister has turned 23. Further Kim wrote that she is was in search hunt for some pictures and found so many funny memories which made her happy today.

Read: When Kim Kardashian West Admitted Regretting Pursuing Career In Music

Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Return To Miami After Their Week-long Family Getaway

Kylie who was overwhelmed by seeing the pictures and beautiful words penned by her sister simply replied, “I love you.” Meanwhile, the reality TV star shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with daughter Stormi Webster and another featuring a dress which had XXIII bejeweled on it. In the first snap, viewers can see two snaps of Kylie sporting a corset-esque dress which had XXIII written on it with diamonds. The dress was baby pink in colour and Kylie's face was partially visible. She can be sitting on a chair which is of the same colour as her dress and also features XXIII tattoo on her chest. In the first snap, Kylie has her hands on her head. She is also sporting baby pink nail polish and a platinum ring.

Apart from this, on the professional front, Kim Kardashian is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. Kim is also the owner of the Shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye Fly To Remote Island To Determine Future Of Their Marriage

Read: Kanye West Boards A Jet With Son Saint Following A Fight With Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.