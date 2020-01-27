Lilly Singh's Hilarious Moments From Her Show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh'

Lilly Singh's latest hilarious post on the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' was a laughter dose for many. The Instagram post went viral over social media in no time. Fondly called Superwoman, Lilly Singh is also a comedian, talk show host, author, and actor. Here are some of her funny and hilarious moments from her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu's fan girl moment with Lilly Singh aka Superwoman

Lilly Singh recreates Raven - Symoné's famous GIF

During the time when Debby Ryan and Francia Raísa went on Lilly Singh's chat show, the trio played a funny and entertaining game named, RE - GIF, where they had to recreate an iconic GIF. Lilly Singh was seen recreating one of the famous GIFs from Disney's iconic show, That's So Raven. Check out Lilly's video.

ALSO READ | Lilly Singh 'checks all the boxes' in coming out as bisexual

When Snoop Dogg visited A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Snoop Dogg's interview with Lilly Singh on the chat show was one of the funniest episodes of A Little Late With Lilly Singh. In one of the BTS videos, Snoop Dogg mimics a drug dealer, selling drugs to the crew in a hilarious way. Lilly Singh also played along with him and the outcome was quite quirky. Check out a few edits from the show.

ALSO READ | Lilly Singh takes up the Linkedin-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder challenge with HILARIOUS twist

Lilly Singh plays four truths and a pie with the Silicon Valley cast

When Amanda Crew and the other cast members played four truths and a pie game at Lilly Singh's show, here is what happened. Lilly and Amanda got smashed with the pies on their faces. Check out the highlights.

ALSO READ | Lilly Singh pays tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant: 'My heart is heavy'

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS - A Little Late With Lilly Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.