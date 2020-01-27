The Debate
Lilly Singh's Hilarious Moments From Her Show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh'

Hollywood News

Lilly Singh is an Indian - Candian YouTuber who turned into a huge internet sensation. Here's her best moments from her show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh's latest hilarious post on the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' was a laughter dose for many. The Instagram post went viral over social media in no time. Fondly called Superwoman, Lilly Singh is also a comedian, talk show host, author, and actor. Here are some of her funny and hilarious moments from her show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu's fan girl moment with Lilly Singh aka Superwoman

Lilly Singh recreates Raven - Symoné's famous GIF 

During the time when Debby Ryan and Francia Raísa went on Lilly Singh's chat show, the trio played a funny and entertaining game named, RE - GIF, where they had to recreate an iconic GIF. Lilly Singh was seen recreating one of the famous GIFs from Disney's iconic show, That's So Raven. Check out Lilly's video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) on

 ALSO READ | Lilly Singh 'checks all the boxes' in coming out as bisexual

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) on

When Snoop Dogg visited A Little Late With Lilly Singh 

Snoop Dogg's interview with Lilly Singh on the chat show was one of the funniest episodes of A Little Late With Lilly Singh. In one of the BTS videos, Snoop Dogg mimics a drug dealer, selling drugs to the crew in a hilarious way. Lilly Singh also played along with him and the outcome was quite quirky. Check out a few edits from the show.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) on

ALSO READ | Lilly Singh takes up the Linkedin-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder challenge with HILARIOUS twist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) on

Lilly Singh plays four truths and a pie with the Silicon Valley cast 

When Amanda Crew and the other cast members played four truths and a pie game at Lilly Singh's show, here is what happened. Lilly and Amanda got smashed with the pies on their faces. Check out the highlights. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) on

ALSO READ | Lilly Singh pays tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant: 'My heart is heavy' 

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS - A Little Late With Lilly Singh Instagram 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
