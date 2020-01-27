Lilly Singh Pays Tribute To Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant: 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Tributes and condolences have started pouring from around the world over the death of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash. The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host Lilly Singh, in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, said that the world mourns for ‘a legend, his daughter and other precious lives today’.

The 31-year-old Canadian of Indian origin shared an illustration of the sports legend, created by Amandeep Singh, on her Instagram page. “Love and light to all their families. My heart is heavy. Kobe. Gigi. ❤️ 🙏🏽 (thank you for this beautiful piece @inkquisitive)” wrote Singh.

'Investigation to take time'

Kobe was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and eight others when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there will an extensive investigation into the accident which could take a ‘great deal of time’. Villanueva advised everyone to stay away from the crash site to keep it clear for investigators.

“I want to reiterate my heartfelt condolences to all of their family and friends. I am a father, a brother and son...I cannot imagine their pain and ask all of us to keep them in your prayers,” said the County Sheriff.

Sports fraternity and basketball fans were shocked when the reports of 18-time NBA All-Star and Lakers legend dying in the helicopter crash emerged. From Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to Soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo to Tennis star Novak Djokovic, everyone took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to families of deceased.

My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

