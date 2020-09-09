Lily Allen And Beau David Harbour Acquire Marriage License In Las Vegas?

The Stranger Things actor David Harbour and English songstress Lily Allen seem to have plans of taking their courtship to another level after Lily low-key confirmed her engagement with beau David in May. According to a report by TMZ, the celebrity couple have acquired a marriage license in Las Vegas last weekend, on September 6. Thus, the love birds have a year to say 'I do' before the license expires in September 2021.

Lily Allen and David Harbour to have a Las Vegas wedding?

Lily Allen and beau David Harbour might soon be seen taking a trip down the aisle as the couple reportedly obtained a marriage licence last week. However, according to public records obtained by the online portal, no marriage certificate has been created as of yet, which suggests that Lily and David have a year to tie the knot before the license expires. The outlet's report also suggested that the couple might have already gotten married but have possibly not filed the certificate yet.

However, the duo has not confirmed any of the reports as of yet. Back in May this year, the Smile singer flaunted what seemed to be an engagement ring on her Instagram handle in a mirror selfie about her 'ripped' body and chiselled abs. When an intrigued fan asked her about the sparkler in the comment section of the post, Lily simply replied commenting, "First rule of engagement club .........(sic)". Check out her post below:

For the unversed, Lily and David apparently started seeing each other in August 2019. With multiple Instagram posts dedicated to each other, clearly hinting at their togetherness, neither of the two has officially spoken about their courtship over the course of last year. The power couple is also yet to announce their engagement.

Meanwhile, from what it seems, the soon-to-be-married couple might exchange their vows in Las Vegas after they obtained the marriage licence from the 'Sin City'. While the Las Vegas wedding will be David's first marriage, it will mark the singer-songwriter's second marriage as she was married to architect Sam Cooper for five years before parting ways in 2015. The former couple announced their divorce in 2018 and revealed that they will share the custody of their daughters, Ethel and Marnie.

