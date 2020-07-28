Lily Allen Flaunts A Ring While On Vacation Amidst Engagement Rumours With David Harbour

Lily Allen recently flaunted her diamond ring during her solo vacation in Capri, Italy which has further fuelled her ongoing engagement rumors with beau David Harbour. The actor had shared a stunning selfie during her vacation but what did not go unnoticed was her beautiful diamond ring. This has further ignited the rumors of her engagement with David as reportedly the singer was also spotted wearing the ring on many other occasions too.

Talking about Lily and David's whirlwind romance, the two were first spotted at a West End production of The Lehman Trilogy in August last year. The couple was soon spotted at several different outings wherein they also reportedly engaged in some mushy PDA. According to media reports, David and Lily were spotted publicly kissing at Madison Square Garden in October last year which proved that their love boat was indeed sailing strong.

Lily Allen and David Harbour were seen together at the SAG Awards

The couple reportedly made their first official public appearance together when they attended the SAG Awards 2020, in January this year wherein they were seen walking down the red carpet hand-hand. Owing to their busy schedules, the couple often juggles to spend some quality time together between Lily's home in the UK and in David's New York apartment. According to media reports, during the lockdown, the Stranger Things actor had moved into his ladylove's London home wherein she was residing with her children Ethel and Marnie whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Lily Allen was first spotted with the ring on November last year

David had been shooting for Stranger Things in Atlanta but had managed to meet Lily right in time before the lockdown began and had also admitted to a daily that it would have been 'a bad situation' for his mental health to spend his lockdown alone. Reportedly, the Smile singer was first spotted wearing her engagement ring in November last year which went on to spark the rumors of the couple being engaged. But the singer had remained tight-lipped on commenting about the same when she was quipped by her fans on her engagement rumors. Lily was earlier married to Sam Cooper and the two separated in the year 2015 with their divorce being finalized in 2018.

