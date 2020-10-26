Lily Allen Reveals She Wants To Have Kids With Husband David Harbour

Lily Allen is looking forward to the next step in her marriage with David Harbour. She has revealed that she wants to have kids. When asked about any plans to expand her family, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, the British singer, who is a mother to daughters Marnie Rose, 7, and Ethel Mary, 9, said that she wants to have children with the Stranger Things actor, whom she married last month in Las Vegas. When asked about expanding her family, Allen said that her daughter, Marnie was getting big but for Allen, she was still a baby. When asked if she likes having babies around, the singer responded by saying that she missed the little terrors running around the house.

However, she said that she's likely waiting a few years before she gets pregnant again. She said that she was in a good place and she was not sure about messing with her hormones. Allen also opened to The Sunday Times about her first date with Harbour.

She started describing that they went to the Wolseley, and she remembered looking at David, who reminded her of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. Allen recollected back to the outlet. She continued saying that it was her first date ever and that she had never been on a date. She said she was anxious and Harbour asked her if she had been there before. Anxiously, she replied saying she loved that place and her kids loved the pancakes there. Then, Harbour asked her if she had kids.

But Lily Allen's husband, Harbour did know the singer had children. She said that he didn’t want Allen to think that he had been googling her, so he lied asking about the kids. Allen also said that she's watched her new husband in his hit Netflix series, The Stranger Things, which is currently filming its fourth season. She said that it was great, he was great and she had married him.

Though Lily Allen and David Harbour never confirmed they were engaged, the singer was seen with an engagement ring last November. David does not have children of his own but loves hanging out with his new step kids. While in Vegas for the couple's wedding, he shared a video of him and Lily's daughter hanging out in an illusion museum. When David and Lily will have children remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like the couple is having a lot of fun with the kids they have now!

