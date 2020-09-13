Take Fashion Cues From Lily Allen's Wedding Dress If You Are Planning Nuptials In Lockdown

Lily Allen is a popular English singer, songwriter, and author. She is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and movie producer, Alison Owen. Recently, Lily Allen has been making the headlines as she tied the knot with David Harbour amid the global pandemic. The media personality had worn the perfect outfit for the occasion, giving cues on getting a chic lockdown wedding dress. Read further to know all about it.

Lily Allen gives cues on wearing the perfect wedding dress

Lily Allen started dating the Stranger Things actor, David Harbour in 2019 and the two tied the knot on September 7, 2020. The low-key marriage ceremony took place in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. As the pictures from the wedding have left fans in awe, the one thing that has grabbed the eyeballs of many is Lily Allen’s modern style wedding dress that has given the perfect cues for a chic lockdown wedding dress.

The dress worn by Lily Allen for her wedding was a double-breasted ivory mini gown by Dior. The dress seemed to be inspired from the sixties retro fashion style and its length was just till above the knee. The dress had an off-shoulder neckline, and it came complete with a thin plain white colour belt around the waist.

Under her dress, the bride had worn black colour block-heeled high stilettoes. Lily Allen paired her outfit with a white colour tulle veil. According to reports from Independent, the dress is currently available on the Dior’s official website in black colour for $4, 300 currently.

This is the second marriage of Lily Allen, who was first married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. The couple tied the knot in Gloucestershire and have two children, Ethel and Marnie, aged eight and seven years respectively. Lily Allen had worn two wedding gowns during her first wedding that also created a lot of buzz in the fashion world. According to reports from Hello, Lily Allen had worn a gown by French designer Delphine Manivet for her wedding. She later wore a gown by the late Karl Lagerfeld for her reception ceremony, which was said to be valued at £200,000.

