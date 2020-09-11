Lily Allen Shares An Adorable Video Of Her Daughter & Husband David Harbour Dancing; Watch

Newlywed couple David Harbour and Lily Allen, who tied the knot in a chapel in Las Vegas, went on a holiday to Croatia before their wedding. Lily also took to her social media handle to give a sneak peek into their fun vacation. Among the many pictures and videos shared by the actor, one such video of David Harbour dancing Lily’s daughter has taken the internet by storm.

Lily shared a bunch of pictures and videos in a post. The first frame is a family picture, where one can see all of them striking cute poses and are all smiles to the camera. The singer also shared several other posts, the last frame is a video of David and her daughter Ethel Cooper dancing. They can be striking some quirky dance moves as they dance on the song “Uptown Funk”. Towards the end of the video, Ethel gets conscious and asks her mother if she is filming them dancing, to which her mom says, no, she’s taking a selfie.

Along with these adorable post, Lily also penned a sweet note describing her stay at Croatia. She wrote, "Bye bye Croatia. We had the best time, will definitely be back. minute. Trip of a lifetime for sure”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable these pictures and videos are. The post received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how much they are loving these pictures, while some were loving the bond between all of them. One of the users wrote, “Omg this is sooooooo cute”, while the other one wrote, “Love the little girls dancing!!”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Lily Allen Flaunts A Ring While On Vacation Amidst Engagement Rumours With David Harbour

About the duo’s wedding

Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed their wedding through their social media handles. According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the duo tied the knot on Monday, September 7, 2020. They also had a low-key ceremony as seen in their social media post. An impersonator of Elvis Presley performed for their wedding and it was then followed by a meal with burgers and fries. Take a look at the pictures below.

Also read | With David Harbour And Lily Allen Getting Married, A Look At Their Combined Net Worth

Also read | ‘Meals On Heels’: Drag Queens In San Francisco Deliver Food And Cocktails Amid Pandemic

Also read | Smoke From Nearby Wildfires Creates Eerie Baseball Scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.