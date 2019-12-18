Lindsay Lohan To Demi Lovato: Hollywood Celebs With A Troubled Past

The limelight of Hollywood often showcases only the positive side of celebrities onto their fans. It often gets looked over, the struggles and troubles an individual has gone through before achieving the tag of a Hollywood star. The obstacles these celebrities face have evidently brought upon humiliation and public shaming but these certain personalities have walked away from the toxicity of their pasts and grew as entertainers. Here are some Hollywood celebrities with troubled pasts.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan had a public fallout multiple times. The actor has been vocal about her struggles as a person with alcohol and drug abuse. Lindsay Lohan has reportedly had six visits to rehab, two drunk driving arrests and seven-car accidents while being under the influence of drugs. Now, Lindsay has evidently dedicated her life to recovery from alcohol and drug abuse.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has had one of the most triumphant victories over drug abuse. The actor who is now one of the highest-paid actors globally, was once deemed as unhireable due to drug addiction by various producers and filmmakers. As per reports, Robert Downey Jr. was first introduced to marijuana at the age of six. After multiple visits to the prison, the actor finally cleaned his act and went on to become one of the most iconic characters in comic book films - Iron Man.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was addicted to alcohol by the age of 11. She featured as a child actor in movies and by the age of 12 had developed a dependency on cocaine. Drew had earlier revealed that at the age of 13, her mother locked her up in an institution as she had started self-harming. Now, Drew Barrymore works in the industry predominantly as an executive producer.

Britney Spears

Brtiney had a public breakdown back in 2007 when she shaved her head and attacked a paparazzi's car. She was allegedly abusing drugs at that time. It was revealed in 2012 that the pop-icon was actually abusing substances which led to her infamous breakdown. In 2019, Britney has taken a hiatus from work and is reportedly spending time with her family.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's struggle with drugs has been very open for her fans and the general public. The pop-icon had survived an apparent drug overdose a few years back which worried a lot of her fans. Demi had personally come forward and addressed the situation stating she was suffering from mental health disorders. As of 2019, Demi has started to indulge in public conversations yet again.

