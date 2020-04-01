Lindsay Lohan Tweets 'I'm Back', Teases Fans About Her New Music With A Cryptic Video; See

Lindsay Lohan is set to make her musical comeback. The Mean Girls star teased her fans on Twitter with a short clip. She captioned the clip by simply stating, “I’m back”. The clip consisted of many flashbacks from Lindsay’s glorious film career.

Many artists in the past have dropped their new singles and music videos. These surprise drops mostly works in the favour of the artists and the music producers. Now the latest artist to join this bandwagon is none other than Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan.

The former child star took to social media and teased her fans with a short video clip. This video consisted of several short clips from her glory days. Few of the snippets had voices of TV anchors and hosts talking about her. The teaser starts with a TV set showing various clips of Lindsay Lohan. Lots of static images are also present in his clip.

A glimpse of Lindsay Lohan’s Rumors music video is also part of this clip. The teaser showed snippets of the paparazzi harassing Lindsay. The voices and videos soon gain speed and the television set ultimately explodes. Soon, Lindsay Lohan can be heard saying “I’m back” as a smiley face appears on the screen. Watch this clip here.

But this is not the first time that Lindsay Lohan teased her fans about her new music. Back in August 2019, the Parents Trap actor teased her single Xanax but it was never officially released. However, this new song is present with a pre-save code hence it is being considered as a positive for Lohan’s music to hit streaming services soon.

