Lindsay Lohan To Reunite With Her ‘Parent Trap’ Cast For The Movie’s 22nd Anniversary

Lindsay Lohan along with the rest of the cast members of her film Parent Trap will be reuniting through a video chat for a special cause along with celebrating the anniversary of the film. This will be the first reunion of the cast members of the movie ever since its release on July 20, 1998, and will also include the director of the movie, Nancy Meyers. The much-awaited reunion will be moderated by Katie Couric.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Tweets 'I'm Back', Teases Fans About Her New Music With A Cryptic Video; See

Lindsay Lohan and the Parent Trap cast to reunite

According to media reports, the 22nd-anniversary reunion of the Parent Trap cast will be unveiled on Katie's social media handle and will raise funds for Jose Andres' NGO named World Central Kitchen. Katie also shared a glimpse of the delightful trailer of the reunion which has Lindsay stating that this is so 'cool and really special.' Dennis Quaid who essayed the role of Nick Parker in the movie can be seen saying in the video that he had a blast while shooting for the film. Elaine Hendrix who essayed the role of Nick's manipulative fiance, Meredith Blake in the movie can be seen saying that there is a whole new generation that thinks that Meredith's character was complete 'goals'. Take a look at the trailer of the Parent Trap cast reunion.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan To Dish Out Business Advice & Famous Mean Girls Lines For ₹18,000

Lindsay Lohan played twins Annie and Hallie in the film

Talking about the 1998 movie, it revolves around twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, both essayed by a 12-year-old Lindsay back then who are separated at birth. The twins are raised by each of their biological parents. Both Hallie and Annie discover each other at a summer camp after which they hatch a plan to bring their estranged family together. Reportedly, the film was praised by the critics and the audience alike with Lindsay winning several laurels for her dual role.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Wants To Make Her Comeback With A 'Mean Girls' Sequel

The Mean Girls actor also shared her excitement on her social media for the reunion. She shared a still from the movie, Parent Trap wherein her character can be seen sporting an exciting look. She captioned the post saying, 'Can't wait'. Take a look at Lindsay's post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.