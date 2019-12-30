Lindsay Lohan Piques Fans' Interest Again After Leaving Flirty Comment On Liam's Instagram

Liam Hemsworth recently posted some pictures of himself surfing on his official Instagram page. The pictures were noticed not only by Liam's fans but also by many other celebrities in the industry, including Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay Lohan also left behind a flirtatious comment on the post that showcased Liam surfing. Fans immediately started trolling Lindsay after this, as this was not the first time that she had commented something of this nature on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram page.

After Liam Hemsworth posted his surfing pictures online, it did not take long for Lindsay Lohan to comment on the pictures. She left behind a flirty 'praying hands' emoji on his post and fans immediately took notice. Many trolled her for her comment as this was not the first time that she had flirted with Liam on Instagram. Some comments ironically joked that they were Liam's admirers and asked Lindsay to back off. Other were ruder and mocked Lindsay, while some were supportive and said that there was nothing wrong with leaving an emoji on the post.

This is not the first time Lindsay Lohan has commented on Liam Hemsworth's pictures. Previously, the actor had shared a picture of himself with his brother and fellow actor, Chirs Hemsworth. Lindsay Lohan had also left a flirty comment on this post, asking Liam why they did not meet each other while they were in the same city. A while after posting this comment, Lindsay also revealed that she had gone through a recent breakup. Meanwhile, Liam has also recently gone through a divorce with Miley Cyrus. However, Liam has recently been associated with model Gabriella Brooks, and many fans think that she is his new girlfriend.

