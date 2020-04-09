Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell In Netflix's Space Force, Reveals Release Date

Steve Carell is most popularly known for performance as Michael Scott in The Office. Lisa Kudrow has earned many fans playing Phoebe Buffay in Friends. Now the two different sitcom stars will be seen together in an upcoming series, Space Force on Netflix. Read to know more.

Lisa Kudrow joins Steve Carell in Space Force

Steve Carell along with The Office’s developer Greg Daniels, has created a new comedy series named Space Force. It was recently revealed that the show will also star FRIENDS fame, Lisa Kudrow. The makers also announced that the show will stream on Netflix from May 29, 2020.

Look what’s coming...Space Force! May 29 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ndEyMYKyIi — Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) April 8, 2020

Space Force is reportedly a workplace comedy show that centres on a group of people. They are given a task to establish the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, The United States Space Force. The series also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newson.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.



John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office's Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR — Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020

Steve Carell will play the role of a fictional four-star General Mark R. Naird. He dreams of running the Air Force but is instead assigned to lead the newly formed Space Force. Lisa Kudrow is said to play Carell’s wife Maggi Naird. She has transformed parts of herself to her husband’s career for around two decades. But as Mark takes on his biggest challenge, Maggi is growing in a different track.

General Mark Naird reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/bl7nTGkSR6 — Space Force (@realspaceforce) October 1, 2019

Space Force plot summary shows, sceptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado. Then he and a colourful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American footsteps on the moon again in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. It is likely that it would have a spacesuit.

Here's what we're using. They'll never see us coming! pic.twitter.com/w4UZI4Zy1D — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 18, 2020

According to reports, Space Force would initially have ten episodes with the next season depending on its demand. Steve Carell revealed that the idea began as a joke after President Donald Trump’s orders to form a sixth branch of the military focused solely on space. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Carell and Lisa Kudrow back in a series.

