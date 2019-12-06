Taylor Swift Drops Hints About Her "unusual Childhood" In 'Christmas Tree Farm' Video

Taylor Swift recently dropped a new holiday song titled Christmas Tree Farm. This song has a direct connection to Taylor’s childhood. This holiday season song documents the various Christmas celebrations Taylor has had with her family. Read on to know more about this music video connection.

Taylor Swift drops a major hint about her childhood in a new music video

Taylor Swift recently dropped her seventh album titled Lover. The Bad Blood singer also dropped her new holiday season music video titled Christmas Tree Farm. This song is not part of Taylor Swift’s Lover album. The music video of this song documents the festivities in Taylor’s house during Christmas. The video has several small clips of Taylor's childhood. But what connection does the title of the song have to Taylor’s childhood?

Taylor Swift, in an interview with a leading fashion magazine, had revealed that she grew up on a Christmas Tree Farm as her family used to sell these trees in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. In her interview, Taylor described her childhood as magical and unusual. She stated that she used to be running around on the farm and felt independent due to it. The farm had cemented an unnatural level of excitement about fall and holiday season. She described how all the family members had jobs on the farm. Taylor said that her job was to pick up the praying mantis pods from the trees and collect them so that the bugs would not hatch inside people’s houses.

Before becoming a Grammy-winning pop artist, Taylor Swift’s childhood started in Reading, Pennsylvania. She was born in Reading on December 13, 1989. When the Blank Space singer was quite young, her family moved to Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and Swift ended up spending most of her childhood here. Taylor used to often travel with her parents to Nashville as a kid to perform her original songs at various gigs. Check out Taylor Swift’s new music video Christmas Tree Farm to get a glimpse of her childhood.

