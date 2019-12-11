Lizzo Visits The Elementary School Kids Behind Viral "Truth Hurts" Cover

Children in Los Medanos Elementary school in Pittsburg, California recently got the chance of a lifetime to meet music superstar Lizzo. This happened after their epic, kid-friendly rendition of "Truth Hurts" went viral. In November, the children inspired millions as they sang and danced to some catchy lyrics about their education layered behind the beat of Lizzo’s hit song. The clip which was posted on Nov. 5 on the Pittsburg Unified School District's Facebook page, went viral instantly. The video has garnered 1.3 Million views till now.

Dorothy Honey Mallari, a second-grade teacher at the school and her class met the award-winning music artist on Thursday, after receiving free concert tickets and backstage passes for Lizzo's Poptopia concert in San Jose. Mallari while talking to a local media channel said that she never in a million years had thought that video would take her and her students this far. She also said that the event had brought so much joy in her heart.

The American singer, Lizzo was recently in news for carrying an impossibly small white purse. She hit the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on the night of November 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a semi-shouldered orange coloured mini dress and her incredible small purse. According to the singer, the custom Valentino bag is one of the three in existence. She adored the look with a sparkly manicure and a bouncy '60s style ponytail. Lizzo is also a top contender for the Grammy Awards in 2020, as has scored a whopping eight Grammy nominations, which include both record and album of the year. She also dominated the AMAs ceremony with nominations in categories like New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist.

